Internet Reacts to New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer

It’s here! Disney/Pixar released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Incredibles 2 tonight during Winter Olympics coverage.

Last week, the studios teased that a special sneak peek would be airing tonight during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics and while there was some confusion and issues surrounding the airing of the new trailer — NBC Sports broadcast the trailer over an hour before it aired on NBC, leading many fans to be confused and frustrated — this latest look at the super heroic Parr family did not disappoint.

You can check out the trailer for yourself above.

This new trailer gave fans a look at how the Parr family dynamic has changed since the first Incredibles movie, which was released fourteen years ago back in 2004. This time, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) will be spending more time simply as Bob Parr, taking care of the kids and the house while Elasti-Girl (Holly Hunter) is out saving the world. The new trailer shows that Bob might just have some interesting challenges playing Mr. Mom, too. Just as we saw in a teaser released ahead of tonight’s trailer, little Jack-Jack has his own unique and interesting powers — including laser eyes and apparently the ability to shapeshift into an adorably angry monster of sorts.

Even though fans had some challenges in getting to see the trailer, once they saw it that frustration melted into excitement. The internet lit up with eager anticipation of Incredibles 2, with many taking to Twitter to share the love.

Read on for some of the internet’s reactions to the new Incredibles 2 trailer.

@yaboy_neutron

We finally got a trailer for #Incredibles2 and I’m telling y’all kids right now, y’all better wait atleast 2 weeks to see this movie because this is for adults and I will push people’s children out my way??? pic.twitter.com/jLVk7gk5LH — Jay Cam? (@yaboy_neutron) February 15, 2018

@fullwrhse

@taeskook_

miss thing came to steal the show #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/b1cTM5502z — rafael (@taeskook_) February 15, 2018

@Ella_marshall07

golly if that incredibles 2 trailer isn’t the cutest thing you’ve ever seen, then you’re lying — Ella:))) (@Ella_marshall07) February 15, 2018

@Nittomata

Me after watching that Incredibles 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/rDiGHgnrXE — Pixelbuster (@Nittomata) February 15, 2018

@meganndowns

i’m watching the incredibles 2 trailer while i’m working laughing out loud for all my happiness and excitement ??????????you know where i’ll be june 15??‍♀️ — Megan Downs (@meganndowns) February 15, 2018

@DeLuxODonnell92

Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15.

