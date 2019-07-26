Movies

Invader Zim Movie Early Reactions Arrive Online

Puny humans of Earth! Prepare for takeover, or — at the very least — invasion! The […]

By

Puny humans of Earth! Prepare for takeover, or — at the very least — invasion! The cult-favorite animated series Invader Zim is set to return to Netflix for an all new, original movie with series creator Jhonen Vasquez. But before Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus premieres on the streaming platform this summer, a few lucky fans have had the opportunity at an advanced screening of the film.

Throughout the entire series, Zim has attempted to prepare Earth for the invasion of his alien masters, though nothing ever quite worked out in his favor. Now, the new film will show what happens when he realizes that he’s basically a minor nuisance to his leaders, according to the synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.”

It’s been a long time since Invader Zim graced our television screens on Nickelodeon, but it sounds like it was worth the wait because the first reactions are all skewing positive! Read on to see what people are saying about Zim’s return to the small screen in his own movie — including Vasquez himself!

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is set to release on Netflix on August 16th.

The creator SPEAKS!

Zim Squared is not enough!

#Release The Spoon Cut

Well done, frans!

Elitists!

Did someone ask what a Florpus is?

Wait, this isn’t Zim…

You’ll get there one day, Jhonen!

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts