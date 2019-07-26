Invader Zim Movie Early Reactions Arrive Online

Puny humans of Earth! Prepare for takeover, or — at the very least — invasion! The cult-favorite animated series Invader Zim is set to return to Netflix for an all new, original movie with series creator Jhonen Vasquez. But before Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus premieres on the streaming platform this summer, a few lucky fans have had the opportunity at an advanced screening of the film.

Throughout the entire series, Zim has attempted to prepare Earth for the invasion of his alien masters, though nothing ever quite worked out in his favor. Now, the new film will show what happens when he realizes that he’s basically a minor nuisance to his leaders, according to the synopsis:

“Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.”

It’s been a long time since Invader Zim graced our television screens on Nickelodeon, but it sounds like it was worth the wait because the first reactions are all skewing positive! Read on to see what people are saying about Zim’s return to the small screen in his own movie — including Vasquez himself!

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is set to release on Netflix on August 16th.

At last night’s screening of the ZIM movie, an older woman had me sign a poster for her and then seriously scolded me over things she found unsavory about the movie. Welcome to INVADER ZIM, ma’am? — Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) July 25, 2019

I attended the @ASIFAHollywood screening of Invader Zim and all I can say is wow! It was so much fun. It’s Zim to the power of a million. So good to have Zim back. #InvaderZim #Netflix #Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/hHQBcZBhB9 — Tom Caulfield (@TomCaulfield01) July 25, 2019

I was lucky enough to see @JhonenV’s new Invader Zim Netflix movie tonight, and aside from the odd 17-minute-long live-action segment of an unrelated man literally gagging on a food-covered-spoon, it was REALLY great. Hopefully they remove that spoon scene tho. Hard to watch. https://t.co/uCPclMQfoU — Alex Pardee (@alexpardee) July 25, 2019

Last night hit me right in the childhood. Thanks #ASIFA and #Nickelodeon for the early double-screening of INVADER ZIM: ENTER THE FLORPUS and ROCKO’S MODERN LIFE: STATIC CLING. Check both specials out on Netflix when they come out!–and to frans who worked on em, WELL DOOONE. 💖 pic.twitter.com/1NsbMwfGmB — Kai Akira (@AkiraTeku) July 25, 2019

Fun night at the screening of #RockosModernLife and #InvaderZim: Enter the florpus! By @netflix With a Q&A by jerry beck with show runners @JhonenV (invaderzim) and joe Murray (Rocko) thanks to @ASIFAHollywood and @Nickelodeon for the event! pic.twitter.com/TzdgXgidEz — Sal Carreiro (@apollo079) July 25, 2019

Attended an awesome screening of the Invader Zim and Rocko’s Modern Life specials over at Nickelodeon Studios! Especially love how Rocko handled some very timely topics in tasteful and inclusive ways! Definitely worth watching when they go live on Netflix! 💖 pic.twitter.com/HriIgDnhsv — Edgar Recinos (@edtertainerd) July 25, 2019

