Iron Man Fans Celebrate Tony Stark’s Birthday

Iron Man fans are celebrating Tony Stark’s birthday. The Avenger’s official Twitter account decided to clue in all the followers and they came running. Throughout the quarantine period, its become clear, MCU fans desperately miss Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr.’s lasting performances as the Avengers staple has many fans hoping there’s still some way for him to return in the future, but that looks unlikely at the moment. Regardless of that fact, every time something has come up to pay tribute to the man who saved the world on social media, the fans have been ready and willing to speak about their favorite Marvel hero. He may not be here anymore, but they still love him 3000.

"I remember pitching that to Robert Downey Jr. probably in December of 2015, I think," he remembered. "I pitched him the idea of the two-part finale for Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was a part of that leading into it. It took a little while, but eventually it came together. I think at first it doesn't seem real that this journey will come to an end. But as it got closer to filming, it really was emotional for all of us, and particularly for him."

No one could have predicted this run and Feige is right there along all the fans in this moment.

“It’s surreal. In one way it’s incredibly satisfying. In the other way it’s nearly unbelievable from where we started,” Feige told Variety of the unbelievable run of the MCU so far. “There were days when I wasn’t sure we would be able to get Iron Man in theaters. There were days when I thought [The] Avengers was a pipe dream. And there were days after Avengers where I thought, ‘Well, where do we go?’”

