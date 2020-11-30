HBO Max Is Down
Just like the Sunday night outages of yesteryear, HBO Max has found itself down for many customers Sunday night. In the past, HBO services previously went down due to the sudden influx of streamers hoping to catch the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Now, Downdetector.com confirms the service is experiencing widespread outages in many of the country's biggest cities, including most of the eastern seaboard, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston.
User reports indicate HBO Now is having problems since 9:12 PM EST. https://t.co/GeUoGpifpL RT if you're also having problems #HBONowdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) November 30, 2020
Launched earlier this year by WarnerMedia, this marks one of the most prominent outages the service has had since launch, with hundreds of HBO Max users tweeting their service has been down since 8:15 p.m. or so Eastern. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.
Pitchforks
prevnext
I really can't believe HBO MAX is down right now. #TheUndoing hive need to get the pitchforks ready.— katie porter's whiteboard (@beekaayy) November 30, 2020
BTW
prevnext
I think it’s the grandfather - way too much money and not enough to do. Btw #HBOMax is down for me right now— Ravi Tiwari (@Ravi_atl) November 30, 2020
Hobo
prevnext
That would be great to watch, if you service wasn't down Hobo!!!— Salty Swinney (@swinney20) November 30, 2020
Pssst
prevnext
@hbomax so are we gonna talk about the fact that the app is down or are we gonna act like it never happened?— Stephanie D (@TheStephanieD) November 30, 2020
Test It Plz
prevnext
Is @hbomax tv signin thingy down right now? This service’s gettin on my nerves, first it keeps deleted the app from my TV. But when I reinstalled it, can’t sign in cuz it can’t connect to the server. Don’t you test this stuff?#HBOMax— The Unpopular Opinion 🇺🇸 (@NeedForReview) November 30, 2020
Exclamations
prevnext
HBO is down!!— Casey Valente (@casey_valente) November 30, 2020
Epic Fail
0comments
Another epic fail from @HBO. If it's not down then the episodes never show up for hours. This seems like par for the course every Sunday. Why do I pay a premium price every month and still don't have Max? After I watch the final episode of #UndoingHBO I'm dropping it. Had enough.— You're Fired! (@gotpartyfavorz) November 30, 2020
*****
Cover photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Imagesprev