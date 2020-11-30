HBO Max Is Down

Just like the Sunday night outages of yesteryear, HBO Max has found itself down for many customers Sunday night. In the past, HBO services previously went down due to the sudden influx of streamers hoping to catch the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Now, Downdetector.com confirms the service is experiencing widespread outages in many of the country's biggest cities, including most of the eastern seaboard, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston.

User reports indicate HBO Now is having problems since 9:12 PM EST. https://t.co/GeUoGpifpL RT if you're also having problems #HBONowdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 30, 2020

Launched earlier this year by WarnerMedia, this marks one of the most prominent outages the service has had since launch, with hundreds of HBO Max users tweeting their service has been down since 8:15 p.m. or so Eastern. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.