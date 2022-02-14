Movies

Does Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Mean Hugh Jackman Is Also Joining MCU As Wolverine?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Super Bowl Trailer has Marvel fans going wild with speculation and outright delight at some of the Marvel movie cameo appearances that are already being revealed. One of the biggest surprises was finding out that X-Men movie star Patrick Stewart is appearing in Doctor Strange 2 – and fans can only assume that he’ll be reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier in this Marvel Cinematic Multiverse story. 

Well, now that Marvel fans know that Patrick Stewart’s Prof. X could be in the MCU, they have only one follow-up question: will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, too? 

Hugh Jackman Showin’ Up

 Marvel fans collectively crossing their fingers right now. 

Not Even A HINT of Jackman…

This fan is REALLY against Hugh Jackman being in Doctor Strange 2… 

PEOPLE WILL FAINT

We cannot say this is untrue. People LOVE Hugh. 

…But Hugh Makes You Love It

If this is the amount of Marvel movie gimmickry we have to get through for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return… 

If Hugh Ain’t In It…

The most disappointed person in the world if Hugh Jackman doesn’t appear in Doctor Strange 2 will be… Hugh Jackman. 

Please Come Back…

🙏🙏🙏

This is MY ‘No Way Home’

There are Spider-Man movie fans, then there are X-Men movie fans… 

Where Are You Hugh???

Right now, it’s #AllEyezOnHe

Let The End Be The End

Hugh Jackman gave us a perfect ending to his Wolverine story in Logan. Do we really need to undo that? 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th. 

