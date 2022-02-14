Does Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Mean Hugh Jackman Is Also Joining MCU As Wolverine?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Super Bowl Trailer has Marvel fans going wild with speculation and outright delight at some of the Marvel movie cameo appearances that are already being revealed. One of the biggest surprises was finding out that X-Men movie star Patrick Stewart is appearing in Doctor Strange 2 – and fans can only assume that he’ll be reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier in this Marvel Cinematic Multiverse story.

Well, now that Marvel fans know that Patrick Stewart’s Prof. X could be in the MCU, they have only one follow-up question: will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, too?

Hugh Jackman Showin’ Up

Hugh Jackman showin up 🤞🏿 — Public Enemy #1: Xen (@GRAVEHOPP1877) February 13, 2022

Marvel fans collectively crossing their fingers right now.

Not Even A HINT of Jackman…

like imagine how boring and lame. if i see even a hint of hugh jackman im standing up and leaving the theater — bunnie⁷ ♥︎ ⚢ (@EGIRLMEETSEVIL) February 13, 2022

This fan is REALLY against Hugh Jackman being in Doctor Strange 2…

PEOPLE WILL FAINT

OMG. Fox universe is coming in. Professor x-

Charles xaiver. Hughjackman is logan. People will faint — red pill radio (@redpill2323) February 13, 2022

We cannot say this is untrue. People LOVE Hugh.

…But Hugh Makes You Love It

There’s so much more stupid shit like that lol. Everyone is going to love it though because Hugh Jackman comes back or some shit hahah — Flynn (@filmnnylf) February 13, 2022

If this is the amount of Marvel movie gimmickry we have to get through for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return…

If Hugh Ain’t In It…

Hugh Jackman after sending Pro X off in Logan only to have him appear in in the Marvel Cameo Universe pic.twitter.com/EurWPXDCbi — That One Weird Wolf Dude (@FrankSuarez91) February 13, 2022

The most disappointed person in the world if Hugh Jackman doesn’t appear in Doctor Strange 2 will be… Hugh Jackman.

Please Come Back…

🙏🙏🙏

This is MY ‘No Way Home’

will hands-down break down in the middle of the cinema if Hugh Jackman pops up in Multiverse of Madness, fuck tobey maguire. THIS MY NO WAY HOME — Michael (@m1chaelsweeney) February 13, 2022

There are Spider-Man movie fans, then there are X-Men movie fans…

Where Are You Hugh???

The return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X



Where are you @RealHughJackman? 😉#MultiverseOfMadness. pic.twitter.com/2y9qaibuBe — Big Screen One (@thebigscreenone) February 13, 2022

Right now, it’s #AllEyezOnHe

Let The End Be The End

I know everybody wants to see the X-Men in the Marvel world, so bring back Xavier all you want, but *please* just leave Hugh Jackman out of it. Just this once can a superhero character's end be an actual end? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/pC4DF5xfCr — Richard (@RichardOcelot) February 13, 2022

Hugh Jackman gave us a perfect ending to his Wolverine story in Logan. Do we really need to undo that?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.