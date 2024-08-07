Jack Black Confirms Tenacious D Isn’t Over After Controversial Comments Caused Break

Tenacious D frontman Jack Black says that the group will be back. He sat down with ET to discuss the band’s future on the red carpet for Borderlands. Tenacious D encountered public scrutiny after comments from Kyle Gass about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. During a show in Australia, Black asked his friend to make a wish for his birthday. Gass would joke, “Don’t miss Trump next time.” Critics immediately pounced on the quote and the band had to issue a statement. For what it’s worth, the Kung Fu Panda star says that they will reunite after a short break from the limelight.

“We had to take a break, but I love the D and everybody takes a break sometime,” Black told ET. “Yeah, we’ll be back.” In the immediate aftermath of those comments, the star knew he had to say something it took to social media to issue a formal response and apologize to those that were offended by the comment. (It is worth noting that Australia has much stricter free-speech laws that the United States does, and to avoid actual litigation, you would have to get out in front of a statement like that very quickly.)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Kyle Gass (L) and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at PNC Music Pavilion on September 06, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black clarified. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

What Happens Now?

As a result of those comments, Tenacious D had to cancel their Spicy Meatball Tour. Frontier touring, the company, responsible for issuing tickets, had to issue a statement with instructions for fans in Australia and New Zealand to get their money back. The coming weeks are supposed to bring the refunds and the United States branch of the tour has been put on hold as well. Gass took to social media to apologize again for the incident.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” Gass posted. “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

