Tenacious D: Kyle Gass Dropped By Agent After Controversial Comment

Kyle Gass is now without professional representation in Hollywood. The comedian-turned-rocker has reportedly been let go by his agent Michael Greene and his firm, Greene Talent. The change in agents follows news that Tenacious D’s latest tour has been cancelled, and any future creative endeavors with Gass and longtime collaborator Jack black have been put on hold. Over the weekend, Gass attempted to make a joke about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, causing major disruptions to his professional career.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black said in a statement released on social media Tuesday. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Since Black’s comments, Gass has issued his own apology.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

The comments were made during a Tenacious D concert in Sydney, Australia on Sunday and all remaining dates on the tour have been canceled. The tour was set to take the duo to a few more locales in Australia and New Zealand to round out July. They were then set to return to the United States and play dates in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania throughout October.

The promoter for the Tenacious D and the Spicy Meatball Tour, Frontier Touring, also issued a statement with some instructions for the fans in Australia and New Zealand. Refunds are expected to be provided in the coming weeks as the United States branch of the tour was coming up later this fall.