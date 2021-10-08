James Bond Actor Daniel Craig Receives Same Honor as 007





No Time To Die star Daniel Craig received one of the same honors as James Bond this week. The Royal Family's Twitter account highlighted the actor getting The Order of St. Michael and St. George. They said that Craig earned it with his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. It's been a worldwind couple of years for the Bond star. He filmed No Time To Die during the height of the pandemic, saw the movie release as his swan song with the franchise, and has been performing on-stage recently. There hasn't been a lot of time to rest. But, when his country came calling, it was time to receive this honor. The future of the 007 series remains up in the air, they're thinking about who will wear that tuxedo next. But, for Craig, he's done his part and aims to enjoy whatever happens next. The star will have this brand new honor to stash in the trophy case to prove it. Check out their post with the images down below!

On Twitter, The Royal Family wrote, "We've been expecting you… The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre."

We’ve been expecting you…



🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

Bond Actor Becomes Royal Navy Commander

Last year, Craig received a similar honor from the Royal Navy. They brought him aboard one of their prized vessels to award him an Honorary Commandership in the senior service. No Time To Die featured the HMS Dragon Warship and the Navy was thrilled to have a big star walking around in their midst for a day. Funnily enough, there was even an officer aboard who was named Bond, and his fellow crewmen didn't let the opportunity to remind him slip away. An admiral gave a statement about the character's impact and how it worked to further their visibility in this new decade.

"I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy," First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said. "Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world. Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last fifteen years – a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself. I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years."

