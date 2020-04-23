Pierce Brosnan Offers Daniel Craig Post-James Bond Advice

✖

No Time to Die is hopefully set to be released later this year, after its original April release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be the twenty-fifth overall in the James Bond saga, and is expected to be Daniel Craig's last outing as the iconic superspy. While we've known for a while that it was going to be Craig's last film as the character, many are still curious to see exactly what he does next. Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond from 1994 to 2005, recently offered some words of wisdom about Craig's post-Bond life. The actor spoke about Craig stepping down from the role during Esquire's recent watch party of GoldenEye, and told the actor to embrace the fact that "the world is [his] oyster".

"Enjoy your life," Brosnan said. "You did a magnificent job, Daniel. You were truly a great Bond. Really, hats off to you sir. I've enjoyed watching you very much. You really grabbed the bull by the horns and ran with it all the way, the world is your oyster and you can do anything you want. Stay well."

No Time to Die will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

Are you excited to see No Time to Die when it eventually releases in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

No Time to Die will now be released on November 25th.

