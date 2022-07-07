James Caan, The Godfather Star, Dead at 82

Actor James Caan, who notably starred in The Godfather, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 82 years old. Caan's family confirmed the news on his Twitter, writing, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." A cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Caan is survived by his five children, Tara, Scott, Alexander, James, and Jacob.

Caan's work in the entertainment industry spanned six decades. Beyond The Godfather films, Caan is known for his work in El Dorado, The Rain People, and Elf. During his career, Caan received several award nominations, including four Golden Globes, an Oscar, and an Emmy. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

The legendary actor's career began in 1961, when he made a guest appearance on CBS crime drama Route 66. He would go on to have an uncredited role in feature film Irma la Douce (1963). Caan would break out in 1965's The Glory Guys, starring as Anthony Dugan. That role would earn Caan a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

The nominations continued to pour in for Caan throughout the 1970s. Films like Brian's Song, The Godfather, The Gambler, and Funny Lady all brought critical acclaim to Caan. He would eventually capture his first accolade in 1975, a Saturn Award, for his work on Rollerball. He shared that award with actor Don Johnson, who tied Caan for his role in A Boy and His Dog.

Beyond his dramatic work, many recognize Caan for his performance as Walter Hobbs, Buddy the Elf's father, in 2003's Elf. Caan would continue doing comedic work throughout the 21st century, starring in films like Get Smart and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Currently, Caan's final film is 2021's Queen Bees, which he has a lead role in. Caan was previously scheduled to reunite with Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola in Megalopolis, a developing "epic dream project" from the 83-year-old director.