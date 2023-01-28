DCU: James Gunn Seemingly Confirms First Returning Character

We've yet to get a glimpse at what is coming as a part of the new DC Universe's Chapter One, but James Gunn himself may have given fans a slight clue regarding what to expect Saturday afternoon. Sharing a snapshot of his cat, Gunn shared he's hard at work writing something. Though he didn't say what exactly he was writing, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Amanda Waller's name appearing on one of the documents on Gunn's computer.

To date, the only confirmation fans have received is that Superman will be a part of the DCU's Chapter One, and he won't be played by Justice League star Henry Cavill. Outside of that, nothing's been confirmed, making Waller's (Viola Davis) return some of the first confirmation as to what direction the DCU will go.

James Gunn is currently writing his secret DC show 👀 pic.twitter.com/djl4SHqpbs — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) January 28, 2023

Davis has been a DC stalwart as Waller, the de facto leader of Task Force X, the official government named for the Suicide Squad. To date she's appeared in four projects: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and most recently, Black Adam.

When will the DCU slate be revealed?

Gunn has long said the first few projects will be unveiled in January. While the DC Universe apparently already has an extended, eight to 10-year plan, the filmmaker said earlier this month that January reveals will include "just a few projects from the first chapter."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Gunn is co-president of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. In their new roles, the duo will oversee the development of the DC Universe, Warner Brothers' new stab at taking on Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Gunn himself, the DCU will include film and television, both live-action and animated, and video games. The two are expected to fold nearly all DC content into the same cinematic universe with a few exceptions, such at Matt Reeves' BatmanVerse and Todd Phillips' Joker franchise.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."