James Gunn Teases Future DC Team-Up Film (But Is It Justice League?)

James Gunn knows a thing or two (or three, or four…) about the power of teamwork. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker took a ragtag group of Marvel misfits and made them into a family, made heroes out of expendable zeroes in The Suicide Squad, assembled an antisocial squad of antiheroes in Peacemaker, and banded together an even more morose team of monsters in Creature Commandos. While Gunn’s Superman movie features a star-studded supporting cast that includes superheroes Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, the Man of Steel is mostly flying solo when he launches the first film in the new DC Universe overseen by Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a press conference ComicBook attended for a post-Creature Commandos update on the DCU, Gunn and Safran fielded questions about the next super-team and if there are plans for a team-based movie. Will it be the Justice League? The Teen Titans? The Justice Society of America? The Authority? Legion of Super-Heroes? Metal Men? The Challengers of the Unknown? Heck, the Super Friends?

“There’s a plan of things, of movies with more characters in them,” Gunn answered. While the initial DCU slate revealed back in January of 2023 included a live-action adaptation of the Wildstorm-based The Authority, Gunn said during the presser that team movie is “on the back burner right now.”

The studio has reportedly tapped Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Ana Nogueira to pen a Teen Titans movie, and the dynamic duo of Batman and Robin (with a Dark Knight who isn’t Robert Pattinson) will head to the big screen alongside other members of the Bat-Family in The Brave and the Bold. As for Gunn, the filmmaker said he’s shifted from pre-writing to writing the next project he’ll direct, although his ambiguous phrasing left it unclear if it’s a film or a series.

“I’m writing something else now that would be the next directing thing,” Gunn teased of a mysterious project that is set in the DCU and connected to Superman. “I didn’t say that [it’s not Superman 2]. I said I’m writing something that’s within the DCU. That’s my next project.”

Whatever that next project may be, it’s Gunn’s only script for the foreseeable future: the DC co-chief will continue overseeing the DCU writers’ room, but after writing Superman, seven episodes of Creature Commandos, and eight episodes of Peacemaker season 2, he’s felt the strain of getting the DCU off the ground.

“Other than really being actively involved in with other writers? No, I’m writing that one. I can’t do what I did the first year,” Gunn said. “Frankly, the first year I wrote, I think, 650 pages, and the next year I filmed 650 pages. And I can’t do it again. Really, I just can’t.”

“I knew that I needed to do it those first two years to get things kick-started,” he added. “But it is not physically possible for me to do it again.”

Good thing Gunn has a team of his own. The writers’ room has assembled a veritable Justice League, which includes Gunn, Drew Goddard (Marvel’s Daredevil), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christina Hodson (The Flash film), Christal Henry (HBO’s Watchmen), and comic book scribe Tom King (Lanterns).

Gunn’s Superman soars into theaters on July 11, followed by Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on June 26, 2026, and James Watkins’ Clayface on Sept. 11, 2026.