James Gunn Speaks Out on San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Cancellation

Earlier today the inevitable news was confirmed that San Diego Comic-Con International has officially been cancelled for this summer. The annual gathering has become a staple of the convention circuit for comic creators, and frequently a place where film studios, television networks, and publishers make major announcements and debut world premieres of trailers to the masses. One of the people that has frequently drawn crowds at Comic-Con is filmmaker James Gunn, who has brought his Guardians of the Galaxy films and more to the annual convention. Since the announcement was made earlier today Gunn offered a message of encouragement for fans while expressing his own sadness about the news.

“It’s the right thing to do, but I’m still sad to hear about #SDCC being cancelled this year,” Gunn Tweeted. “I’ll miss all of you. We as creators, studios, and publishers will have to find ways to make it up to you the fans in other ways.”

Many fans replied to Gunn’s tweet asking for a digital panel or for Warner Bros. to release footage of his upcoming film The Suicide Squad online when they would have anyway. The studio has made no official announcement one way or the other if they intend to do this, but WB has frequently been one of the few studios to release the videos and trailers they debut at SDCC online simultaneously. That in mind, it’s certainly possible they could do something like that.

The Suicide Squad happened to wrap production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film sets around the world and remains on schedule to be released on August 6, 2021. Gunn himself has also confirmed he’s still working on editing the movie from home, so a first look at the movie could still arrive later this summer.

The cancellation of San Diego Comic-Con International comes as the first time in the event’s 50 year history that it has had to be put off. Though no event will take place this year, the organizers have already confirmed that SDCC will take place in 2021, setting the official dates for the event as July 22-25, 2021.

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, (the organizers) had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” Comic-Con wrote in a statement. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”