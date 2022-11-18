James Gunn's Lobo Gets a Surprising Candidate Who Wants to Join the Project

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would lead their newly minted DC Studios imprint, and while we haven't had any official news one of the Co-CEO's has been using social media to tease the future of the DC Universe. Gunn has been posting pictures of random DC Comics characters to his social media channels, with Lobo, Bat-Mite and Mr. Terrific being the major centerpieces. Jason Momoa was teasing a DC project that he's been waiting for, and fans assumed that it could be Lobo, as the actor didn't deny it when ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis pressed him for answers. Momoa is busy playing Aquaman for the studio, so another actor has threw his name in the ring for the role. That actor is now other than Todd Stashwick (The Wayback, 12 Monkeys).

The DC Studios Co-CEO recently posted an image of Loboon his social media accounts that seemingly hinted that the character would appear in their plans for the future of the DCU. This prompted the actor to throw his name in the ring on Twitter: "Dear @JamesGunn I humbly submit myself." You can check out his tweet below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

