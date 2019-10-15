Jason Biggs and James Van Der Beek Have Cameos in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith's comedies often have an impressive array of cameos, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be no exception. The sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back went into production earlier this month, and the director/co-star has been sharing exciting insights into the film. The latest bit of news comes from Smith's Instagram account, where he shared an on-set photo of himself with James Van Der Beek and Jason Biggs, who both had cameos in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

During the first film, Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) run into Biggs and Van Der Beek while they're dressed as Jay and Bob. The actors played themselves playing Jay and Bob in a movie version of the characters at a time when they were at peak fame. The movie was released the same month as Biggs' American Pie 2, which was only two months before the fifth season premiere of Van Der Beek's Dawson's Creek. Based on the photo shared by Smith, it looks like the actors are reuniting for "Chronic Con" in the upcoming movie.

"SPOILERS: Bluntman & Chronic Classic! @vanderjames and @biggsjason came back to play and it was bliss! Their scene in @jayandsilentbob Reboot was one of the first I wrote and I couldn't wait to shoot it! But as fun as it was on the page, the boys took it to the stars when we rolled cameras!," Smith wrote.

"They were spitting comedic fire like they'd been working together for the last two decades - not just 1 time in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback 18 years ago. I can't thank them enough for flying all the way down to #nola to make jokes about themselves, our old movie and our new movie too! And holy shit, they look like they were preserved in amber from 2001!," he added.

Smith went on to share some details about "Chronic Con", the fictional convention featured in the upcoming movie.

"The plot of #jayandsilentbobreboot takes #jayandsilentbob to Chronic Con - a pop culture convention centered around the campy old Bluntman and Chronic movie starring Biggs and Van Der Beek (the movie that's getting a reboot). So for the last week, we've been in a fake version of a very familiar world! For 8 drafts, the event was called BluntCon - because I didn't want to step on the toes of the funny flick by @youdontknowdoug. But in the 9th draft, I went for the more sensible (and alliterative) title. Can't wait to show scenes from our faux con at this summer's @comic_con!," he added.

Smith has teased the return of tons of actors from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, including another American Pie alum, Shannon Elizabeth.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

