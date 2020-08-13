Jamie Foxx Updates Plans to Star in Spawn Reboot

✖

Jamie Foxx still wants to star in Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie. It’s been a wild ride since the film was announced back at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 to the cheers of fans. But, it’s been a while since an update on the reboot. Well, Foxx was talking to Yahoo about a bunch of topics and the Spawn project came up. It sounds like he’s absolutely still down to play Al Simmons. Even with the long wait, the Oscar winner thinks the film could be absolutely staggering. Longtime fans have been chomping at the bit for a new Spawn movie since before superhero movies began to dominate theaters across the world. There was even some optimism from McFarlane himself because of the successes of Deadpool and Joker. But, whenever they’re ready, Foxx will be too.

“I surprised Todd McFarlane. I said, ‘Bro, I know that one day you will do this movie, and I hope you will keep me in mind.’ What Black Panther did was let us know that it’s so necessary, and it’s the time,” Foxx explained. “And Spawn is just an interesting character in itself. The heads that are being put together to bring you something special – look out.”

In April of this year, McFarlane sat down to speak with Comicbook.com about all topics Spawn. He says that the mega-star is still absolutely on-board for the film whenever it gets rolling.

"About a month ago, I had a big fish. I just about got him on deck, right? It was the one that some people misheard and said I lost Jamie, it was like no an addition, an addition," McFarlane told us earlier in the year. "But we lost him and those are always frustrating because whenever you got the fish out of the water, pull them up on deck and the line breaks."

McFarlane continued, "We got an offer out to, I think, a bigger fish. So, there weren't too many bigger than the first guy, but anyway, we'll see. If I could've got the last guy, it would've been a home run. If I can get this guy, it will be a grand slam. This one will blow up the Internet. So, we'll see. I don't know. In normal circumstances, usually when you make an offer, there's usually a one or two-week sort of timeframe before you move on. But given that everything stopped in Hollywood, probably in the grace period we'll be relaxed. I think it would be, like I said, I'm going to only have to go down after this, if I lose these two big whales. But fingers crossed on this one. So, again, everybody's saying the right things for right now, but until you get a firm 'yes' it's always a 'no' to me."

Do you want to see Jamie Foxx in the Spawn reboot? Let us know down in the comments!

