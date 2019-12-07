Jamie Lee Curtis Has Hilarious Response to the Popularity of Chris Evans’ Knives Out Sweater

Knives Out is currently playing in theatres everywhere and features an amazing cast, but the real breakout stars of the movie have been its dynamite sweaters, especially one worn by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame). The sweaters have been a big topic of discussion on social media, even sparking the #KnivesOutChallenge, which is just people posting photos of themselves in sweaters. Even the film’s director, Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), took part in the challenge on Twitter. However, there is one person from the cast who isn’t joining in on the sweater love. Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis had an epic response to the Internet’s current obsession.

You know what they say… never work with children and animals. Well, I survived playing the mother of both Frodo Baggins and Harry Potter, and held my own with a Beverly Hills Chihuahua but now I am upstaged by a SWEATER! @KnivesOut @ChrisEvans #ChrisEvansInASweater — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 6, 2019

Many people commented on the post:

“I went in looking forward to #ChrisEvansInASweater, and that was everything I dreamed it would be, but I also came out of the movie having fallen in love with Linda Drysdale’s entire wardrobe. I would die for this coat,” @furiosalizabeth replied.

“You’re Jamie Lee Curtis, a sweater got nothin’ on you,” @mythos1014 added.

“I literally just laughed out loud. Snorted in fact,” @harpyslaststand wrote.

In addition to Curtis and Evans, Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score.

