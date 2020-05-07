Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis to Direct and Star in New Lifetime Original Movie

Horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis is taking her talents to Lifetime to make a brand new movie for the TV network. During the A&E Networks presentation on Thursday, a slew of upcoming Lifetime originals were announced, including a holiday movie starring Betty White and another film about Harry & Meghan. The buzziest project of the group, however, is How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story, which will Curtis will executive produce, direct, and star in.

How We Sleep at Night is a passion project for Curtis, who optioned the films rights to the real-life Sara Cunningham's memoir last year. The film tells the story of Cunningham, a devout Christian mother who comes to terms with her son being gay. Cunningham has made national headlines for her love and acceptance of others, offering to "stand in" as a mother at any LGBTQ wedding where someone's birth mother refuses to attend.

Curtis and Cunningham have developed a close relationship in recent years and it seems as though telling this story was high on Curtis' to-do list.

There's no release date in place for How We Sleep at Night, but we do know that it is currently scheduled to air on Lifetime at some point this year. These newly-announced projects are among 50 original movies that are planned to be released on the network between now and the end of 2020. Of course, given the coronavirus-related production delays, that could change in the future.

“The legacy of Lifetime Original Movies is undeniable, as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon this year,” said Amy Winter, EVP, Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. “With everyone’s lives radically shifted in the past weeks, what has remained constant is Lifetime’s ability to deliver top quality movie premieres like The Clark Sisters to our audiences and provide them some much needed entertainment and escape. With over 50 more titles to debut between now and the end of the year, our storytelling ability is further strengthened by the incredible talent partners we have lined up.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.