Jamie Lee Curtis and Rian Johnson Share Knives Out Meme as a Reminder to Wear Face Masks

Since people started to self-isolate over the threat of the novel coronavirus, many celebrities have taken to social media to offer up advice and share some memes about the pandemic. From Stephen King sharing a Pennywise meme to Josh Brolin posting a Thanos meme, it appears people are channeling their fictional characters during these trying times. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is best known for playing Laurie Strode in Halloween, posted a Michael Myers meme last month but it wasn’t her last coronavirus-related post. Last week, the actor took to Instagram and Twitter to share an altered poster from one of her more recent movies, Knives Out. The poster caught the attention of director Rian Johnson, who retweeted it.

“When the germs come OUT, the masks go ON! @knivesout #duh,” Curtis wrote. Many people commented on the post: “Hahaha, you’re the best! We love you,” @jamarker27 wrote. “If u can find any,” @colmarie77 pointed out. “I love you Jamie this quarantine is crazy,” @eldominicanbarbieken added. You can check out the altered poster, which teases, “Nothing brings a family together like quarantine,” in the post below:

Recently, it was officially announced that Knives Out would be getting a sort-of sequel. Johnson plans to create at least one more film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, which will put the character in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (Amazon). Stay tuned for details on the Knives Out sequel.