Jason Mewes Honors Jay & Silent Bob on National Cuddle Up Day

The Internet is full of silly holidays that people, including some celebrities, enjoy posting about on social media. January 6th was “National Cuddle Up Day,” which “encourages us to snuggle up with someone for the health benefits and more.” Folks are free to cuddle up with anyone who gives consent, including those very special “hetero life mates.” Unsurprisingly, this fun “holiday” caught the attention of Jason Mewes, the actor best known for playing Jay opposite Kevin Smith‘s Silent Bob in various “View Askewniverse” films. Starting tomorrow, the two men are embarking on the second half of their Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, so Mewes clearly wanted to show Smith a little love before they embark on their journey.



“Where can I find me a relationship like this,” the meme reads.

Here’s what Kevin Smith recently wrote about their upcoming tour dates:

“We wrap the tour in good ol’ New Orleans, LA, on 2/26 – the one year anniversary of the day we started #jayandsilentbobreboot (and the 2 year anniversary of my heart attack)! We grossed over $3 million during the first half of the tour, so thank you to everyone who joined us, and thanks in advance to anyone coming to see us in 2020! And if you can’t make it out to see us on the road, don’t worry: #jayandsilentbob Reboot hits home video on 1/21,” Smith wrote.

You can learn more about the Reboot Roadshow here.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21st.