Things are not what they seem in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s Bigbug. The eighth film from French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien: Resurrection, Amélie, A Very Long Engagement), the artificial intelligence sci-fi comedy takes place “in a closed setting, with humans, androids and mechanical robots,” Jeunet said when announcing his first feature since 2013’s The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet. From Netflix and producers Jeunet and Eskwad (Irreversible, 2014’s Beauty and the Beast), watch the first teaser trailer for Bigbug before the TV-MA raunchy robot comedy is streaming February 11 on Netflix.

The official synopsis from Netflix:

In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire – even the most secret and wicked… In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over. As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots. Maybe it’s the robots who’ve got a soul – or not!

“During this project I experienced (all modesty aside) the same thing as [Martin] Scorsese with The Irishman. I have been toting this script around in France for 4 years, and it has been rejected by all (as were Delicatessen and Amelie in their time),” Jeunet wrote on his blog in January 2020. “And like Amelie, Brigitte Maccioni of UGC fell in love with it and wanted to produce it. But she wasn’t able to because, obviously, a French comedy with robots doesn’t fit in a nice, tidy box.”

“And then one day David Kosse from Netflix wrote to me from London asking me if I might have a project… A resounding ‘yes’ with a big smile came back just 24 hours later,” added Jeunet.

Bigbug was made with “enthusiastic teams, total freedom, [a] sufficient budget,” wrote Jeunet, adding of the streaming premiere on Netflix: “It is particularly suitable for small screens and TV.”

Starring Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stephane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, Francois Levantal, Alban Lenoir, Andre Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Helie Thonnat, Bigbug is streaming February 11 on Netflix.