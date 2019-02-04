Jeff Bridges’ The Dude Returns In Stella Artois Super Bowl Commercial

Jeff Bridges is once again taking on the iconic role of The Dude, which he originated in 1997’s The Big Lebowski. Rather than some sort of sequel or reboot, Bridges is donning the sweater and Jellies for a good cause, thanks to Stella Artois.

Though it was released in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, the new Stella Artois ad featuring Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker finally aired on CBS during the big game. Rather than simply advertising beer, Stella is bringing the two stars together to help bring clean water to parts of the world that don’t have it.

The ad begins with Parker returning to the role of Carrie Bradshaw, the lead character from Sex & The City. She walks into a fancy bar and the entire staff begins preparing to serve her the drink she’s well-known for ordering: a Cosmopolitan. However, she shocks the entire restaurant when she flips the script and changes her order.

When Carrie decides to order a Stella Artois instead, everything stops, causing the wait staff to drop plates and bowls onto the floor. This is where The Dude enters the equation.

The Dude walks in to see the broken glass everywhere and comments that there must have been “quite the party.” When he approaches the bar, the bartender asks if he wants the drink he’s become synonymous with: a White Russian. Bridges shocks everone by also ordering a Stella.

He and Carrie end up sitting next to one another and note that it is good to shake things up every once in a while.

This Stella Artois ad campaign is designed around letting people know that the company doesn’t just make beer, but also makes a change around the round. By inviting people to Pour It Forward, Stella explains that each purchase from its website helps provide clean water to places in the world that need it.

The link provided in the video takes you to the page on the company’s site that shows you exactly how their product helps solve the issue. For every bottle of beer sold, Stella Artois is able to provide one month of clean water to a place that needs it. For each chalice sold, Stella provides five years of clean water.

Both Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker have partnered with the company to try and advertise the movement. By changing their usual drink to a Stella Artois, there is a chance to do some good.

Head to the Stella Artois website here for more information.