Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Another Comic Book Role

Few other working actors in Hollywood have had more comic book roles than Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Best known to many fans for playing Negan on The Walking Dead, The Comedian in Watchmen, and Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman (plus roles in The Losers and Jonah Hex to boot), Morgan's got a lot under his belt, and he might just add another notch to it. "We'll see, I have something maybe cooking and I'll let you know soon if that turns out to be," Morgan told CinePOP. "But I love the world of comic books and hope I get to stay playing in this world for a long time."

Though The Walking Dead is nearing its final season, Morgan confirmed in a previous interview with Conan that a potential Negan spin-off has been discussed. "It's definitely being talked about," Morgan said. "I think they're thinking of a couple different ideas, but I've definitely had conversations about possibly continuing the story of Negan. You know, we just did the 'Here's Negan' story, which is sort of the prequel [of] how Negan became this guy, and I shot that with my wife which was so cool. It was awesome. We had so much fun, and I think the episode turned out really well."

Another role fans wanted to see Morgan take on further was Thomas Wayne, though the Flashpoint version that would become Batman rather than his son. Despite rumors and fans campaigning for him to take on the part, the window on that has seemingly closed, especially with the upcoming The Flash movie featuring both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both appearing as Batman in the film.

"Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig," Morgan previously quipped to ComicBook.com over the summer. "Nah, I think that's super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there's always a chat going on. So, we'll see!"

Another place that Morgan could pop up is in the third season of The Boys for Amazon Prime Video, a show where a part for him is seemingly in waiting. His fellow Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles and series creator Eric Kripke are already working on the show with Morgan himself saying he's count on it.

What comic book roles do you want to see Morgan take on beyond Negan and Thomas Wayne? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!