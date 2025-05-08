Jeremy Renner Shares Real Reason He Stepped Away From Marvel (& It Makes Sense)

Marvel star Jeremy Renner opens up about the real reason why he decided to step away from the franchise for the time being. During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused to promote his new book My Next Breath: A Memoir, Renner explained he took a break from Marvel so he could focus on being a great dad to his daughter. Due to the lengthy, complex nature of Marvel productions, Renner knew he wouldn’t be able to reprise Hawkeye in MCU projects while still being the best parent he could be. Marvel wasn’t the only property Renner needed to leave; family was a reason why he stopped appearing in Mission: Impossible movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s more the willingness to step away from things,” Renner said. “My daughter’s a priority … it’s not even a choice. I’m gonna my a father to my daughter. If they’re gonna keep shooting in London … it’s not gonna work out. I walked away from Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible. I love Tom, I love doing those movies, it’s so fun. But I couldn’t. I had to really be a dad … I love the choice I made. I love being a dad. It’s the best role I’ve ever had and always will have and nothing compares to it … I’m still able to work and still be a dad. And now that she’s a little bit older, I can make different choices … maybe do Hawkeye again.”

Renner’s Hawkeye was an integral figure in Marvel’s Infinity Saga, serving as one of the Original Six Avengers. Renner appeared in five films, including three Avengers movies. He continued playing the role into the Multiverse Saga, headlining the Disney+ series Hawkeye. That show ended with Clint Barton’s protege Kate Bishop establishing herself as a capable hero, but Hawkeye remains active in the MCU.

Despite the character’s status in-universe, Renner’s future with Marvel is up in the air. Recently, Renner shared that he turned down an opportunity to make Hawkeye Season 2 due to disagreements over salary. Disney offered him half the pay he earned for Season 1, so Renner passed. Additionally, Renner was not one of the 27 actors confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, but he would be interested in returning if the circumstances were right.

One doesn’t have to be a parent to understand the reasoning behind Renner’s decision to take a break from Marvel. Having time to spend with your child is precious, and Renner wanted to make sure he was there for his daughter. That doesn’t mean he’s stepped away from acting altogether (he’ll be seen later this year in Wake Up Dead Man), he just had to be more selective about the roles he’s taken on. Blockbuster projects like Marvel or Mission: Impossible are time-consuming affairs, with production potentially lasting for months. Renner’s comments provide more insight into his rejecting of Hawkeye Season 2; if he was going to step away from his family for an extended period, he wanted it to be worth it.

It’s encouraging that Renner is still leaving the door open for a possible Marvel return down the line. Disney might have to patch things up after the Hawkeye contract situation, but it’s nice to see he hasn’t left the franchise for good. There’s still a spot for Hawkeye before the Multiverse Saga concludes. Even if Renner doesn’t come back for Doomsday, but perhaps he could have a role in Secret Wars. It would be strange if Hawkeye, who was a major part of the Time Heist and helped defeat Thanos, was on the sidelines for the battle against Doctor Doom.