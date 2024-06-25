Marvel's Jeremy Renner Shares Bonds With Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel's Jeremy Renner talked about the bond between him and his original Avengers co-stars. Men's Health followed the Hawkeye actor on the set of Mayor of Kingstown this season. While talking about the long road back from his snowplow accident, he singled out friends like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as key pillars of support while he was on the mend. Anthony Mackie was in his hospital room the week after the accident happened. Moments like that and the Avengers group chat really helped Renner's mood during the long recovery process. (Reading Men's Health's layout of the MCU star has to do in order to film is harrowing enough on its own.) Check out how much he loves his friends down below.

"Oh, f*** yeah, it's a real thing—it's not just for Instagram. We f***** hate that s***," Renner began. "No, we have a family chat and have for a long time. When you work with people—look, we all went through a culturally significant experience together. And there's divorces and marriages and babies; a lot of stuff happened in these 12 years."

(Photo: Actors Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. tape an interview at Good Morning America. - Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

He continued, "In the films, we look like we're at a costume party, and there's ridiculous props and we're doing these ridiculous things, but it's also beautiful because we're all connected. There's a brotherhood or sisterhood or whatever the heck you want to call it. I just call it love. I love every one of them. I'd rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself. I'd rather get in a car crash with Evans."

Robert Downey Jr. FaceTimed Jeremy Renner In The Hospital All The Time

(Photo: Robert Downey Jr. (C) and Jeremy Renner (R) gesture as Brie Larson (L) looks on during Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" Asia press conference in Seoul on April 15, 2019. – The movie will open in South Korea on April 24. - JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

There's no denying that Renner's SnowCat accident was incredibly harrowing. But, it did lead to some personal levity for him as his friends tried to lift his spirits in any way they could. Robert Downey Jr.'s frequent FaceTime calls were a highlight. Renner told People Magazine that it felt like he and the Iron Man actor were dating with how much his co-star was checking in on him. Clearly it left an impression. It just goes to show how close the bonds between these Avengers actors really are. It's been more than a decade in the MCU now and those bonds are resilient, even in the face of something so serious.

"We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something," Renner revealed with People. "He's like, 'Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good, that's all that matters.' He's like, 'You've got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens.' His ways are very heartwarming."

