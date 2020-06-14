Dumb and Dumber Star Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels Reunite For New Project

✖

Dumb and Dumber co-stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are teaming up again, but this time it’s not for a movie project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels is set to narrate the audiobook for Carrey's new, semi-autobiographical novel written in collaboration with novelist Dana Vachon, Memoirs and Misinformation. Carrey announced that Daniels will narrate the audiobook on Twitter Thursday, writing that he "couldn't be more delighted" to have his friend take on the project. Hardcover, audiobook, and eBook of Memoirs and Misinformation go on sale July 7.

Couldn’t be more delighted that my friend @Jeff_Daniels found the time to narrate my novel ‘Memoirs and Misinformation.’ Get it July 7th. Click the pic for a listen! https://t.co/w3aNeKJOKi pic.twitter.com/qUyf8YROTp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 11, 2020

"Couldn't be more delighted that my friend Jeff Daniels found the time to narrate my novel Memoirs and Misinformation," Carrey wrote. "Get it July 7th."

The novel is described as "a deconstruction of persona" and features a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, fear of personal erasure and "a cataclysmic ending of the world -- apocalypses within and without."



"First off, I had no idea Jim knew so many big words, but he did write it with someone else so maybe that's where they came from," Daniels joked about the audiobook. "Whatever I was expecting, this wasn't it. What a wild ride. Some of it's true, some of it might have been, some if it can't possibly be and yet all of it reads like Jim had grabbed me by the hand and said, 'Let's jump.' Which is what working with him was like. Say a prayer, flap your arms and hope we fly."

He continued, "He's always been a walking, talking creative adventure and Memoirs and Misinformation is no different. In Hollywood speak, it's Alice in Wonderland meets Hunter S. Thompson. Only it's not. Because it's Jim."

Carrey and Daniels starred in the 1994 screwball comedy Dumb and Dumber. The film, directed by Peter Farrelly who co-wrote the screenplay with Bobby Farrelly and Bennett Yellin, told the story of Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Daniels), a pair of well-meaning but dumb friends from Rhode Island who take a cross-country trip to Aspen, Colorado in order to return a briefcase of money they mistook for being accidentally abandoned but was actually ransom money. The pair reprised their roles 20 years later in 2014's Dumb and Dumber To, a film that sees the pair head out on another cross-country road trip, this time to locate Harry's daughter who has been adopted.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

