John Boyega Reveals What it Would Take to Return to Star Wars After The Rise of Skywalker

✖

Touching on some of the rumors about how his story might have been different in the originally-planned conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, franchise actor John Boyega told an interviewer that the abandoned story for Finn would be the only way he might end up returning to the franchise. He suggested, in fact, that he could see it playing out on Disney+ as an animated series. The conversation came up while Boyega was on a press tour for his new indie film, Small Ax, which. has already earned rave reviews and will be coming to Amazon Prime on November 20.

Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars: Duel of the Fates would have featured Finn much more prominently, with the former Stormtrooper leading a revolution against the First Order. He has bemoaned the fact that his role shrank once JJ Abrams returned to the franchise and started laser-focusing on Rey's family issues.

"I'm a Mandalorian fan, so Lucasfilm is doing very well with the TV shows," Boyega told Yahoo! News. "An animated show would be dope! We could do it from home."

The stars of the original Star Wars trilogy and the prequel trilogy from 20 years ago have all been willing to come back and reprise their roles in future stories from the galaxy far, far away. So far, it seems as though Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and others from the sequel series are a lot less excited to do so. Between social media abuse and reviews that were all over the place, the actors appear to be pretty done with the Star Wars universe.

"[I'm] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete," Isaac recently said. "So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it."

"I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun. It's not really what I set out to do," Isaac said during a subsequent interview. "What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me. Paul [Schrader]'s movies, the things that he’s made, it's in my DNA. I'm not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I'm concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It's the process of doing this."