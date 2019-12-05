Star Wars: Oscar Isaac “Can’t Imagine” Returning for Another Movie or Series After The Rise of Skywalker

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the Skywalker Saga and, while it won’t end the journeys of all the characters involved, star Oscar Isaac shoots down hopes of reprising his role of Poe Dameron in a future movie or TV series. The sprawling and interconnected nature of the franchise has led to spinoff films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while characters like Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting their own TV series on Disney+, but Isaac feels as though he has closed this chapter of his life with the upcoming film.

“[I’m] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete,” Isaac shared with Variety. “So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the actor notes that he’ll miss working with his co-stars, he sees this final film as “the closing of a chapter of my life.”

Rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi film have been circulating for years, thanks in large part to fan admiration for Ewan McGregor’s take on the character in the prequel films. Due to the development of the Disney+ streaming platform, the world of storytelling in the galaxy far, far away has expanded the capabilities of the franchise. Still, Isaac isn’t interested in bringing Dameron to life for the service.

When asked by Collider if Isaac was interested in continuing Dameron’s journey for Disney+, the actor definitively said, “Nope.” Co-star Keri Russell then asked if he would have the same reaction if he was offered $3 million an episode, and Isaac confirmed, “Cashing in my chips.”

It might be disappointing for some fans that the adventures of Dameron will potentially conclude, but Isaac previously expressed his excitement about what we’ll see of his character in The Rise of Skywalker.

“I was just happy to get out of the cockpit for a little while. I’ve kind of been sequestered in space and been by myself for a while,” Isaac shared with Entertainment Tonight. “For me, that was one of the most exciting things when I read the script the three of us were going to get together and you get to see the dynamic between the three of us, and I think the natural chemistry we all share together. And also the way [director] J.J. [Abrams] let us play within those scenes and shot those scenes. There was a lot of, a lot of improvisation and excitement and talking over one another, so you really felt that we were connected.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Are you disappointed that we won’t get more of Poe? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!