John Wick Director Teases Uncertain Future for Franchise, "Keanu and I Are Done for the Moment"

With each installment in the John Wick franchise, the mythology of the Keanu Reeves-starring series grows and opens the door for more possibilities, but according to director Chad Stahelski, we likely shouldn't expect a new entry after John Wick: Chapter 4 anytime soon. The intense nature of bringing each action-packed entry to life can take a physical toll on both the filmmakers and the cast, so while enthusiasm for the franchise continues to grow, Stahelski confirmed there will be at least some break before potentially developing the next entry, if there is one. John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in theaters on March 24th.

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

Earlier this year, Reeves shared a similar sentiment, confirming that the creative team would wait to see how this latest sequel resonated with audiences before developing any concrete plans.

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did," Reeves shared with Total Film in January. "The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they'll like it."

Luckily, even if a fifth film doesn't move forward in the near future, we'll definitely be seeing Reeves as the character again in the upcoming Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina spinoff.

"It's a cool story," Reeves shared of the spinoff. "[Director] Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston. So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly. There's a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it's very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she's really good at it."

