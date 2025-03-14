How the John Wick Experience Allows You to Enter the World of Assassins

Play video

Earlier this week, I was given the opportunity to attend the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas, which I imagine feels about as close to walking straight into the world of the films as any reasonable person would like to safely go. From the moment I arrived, I was fully immersed — the concierge at the lobby of the Las Vegas Continental greeted me before I was quickly ushered into the iconic operations room, where walls of ticking clocks and phone operators set the tone. That’s when the story began. My name appeared on the wall of bounties — right under John Wick himself — and suddenly, I was on the run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, I was taken to the Manager’s office, where he reminded me of the Continental’s most sacred rule: no business is to be conducted on its grounds. But as a friend of John Wick, he assured me he would help me escape safely. What followed was a thrilling sequence of interactive experiences, each more elaborate than the last.

I navigated a puzzle-filled escape room, played a high-stakes round of roulette in a casino lounge, and stepped into a dressing room where a suit designer presented a selection of bulletproof suits worthy of an assassin. I was led into an armory filled with weapons, maneuvered through a high-security vault laced with laser tripwires, and finally, I underwent a John Wick-style firearm training session — culminating in an all-out shootout on the streets.

At every turn, actors in character heightened the immersion, guiding me through each challenge as if I were truly part of the John Wick underworld. Every detail was meticulously designed, from elegant set pieces to subtle Easter eggs referencing the films. Along the way, I collected the franchise’s signature gold coins, casino chips, and even swore a blood oath to the Manager (thankfully, done with a red thumb stamp where I lost zero blood).

The experience wrapped up in a sleek John Wick-themed bar, where guests could unwind, soak in the atmosphere, and order custom cocktails.

While I was (understandably) asked to not film any portion of the finale, feel free to take a peek at our video of the experience at the top of the page.

For fans of the John Wick series, this isn’t just an attraction — it’s a must-see, must-experience thrill ride. Every element, from the interactive storytelling to the immersive set design, captures the essence of the films perfectly. If you’ve ever wanted to step into John Wick’s world, this is the place to do it.

The John Wick Experience transports guests into the stylish, action-packed world of the legendary assassin, featuring interactive elements, themed set pieces, and cinematic storytelling that bring the high-octane universe to life.

When the attraction was announced, it was described, “The John Wick Experience an approximately 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction located on the AREA15 campus, a curated collection of best-in-class immersive experiences, interactive attractions, events, and entertainment. The new experience blends immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality. Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high-stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public.”

“Each group of guests will be tasked with specific missions, playing out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography from the Wick universe. They may rub elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited to private areas of the Continental, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.”

The John Wick Experience is now open. Stay tuned for more of our coverage from the John Wick Experience.