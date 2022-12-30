Jordan Peele's Nope Script Released Online

NOPE's screenplay is now available to read as Awards Season marches on. Keke Palmer has already seen some love with nominations from different corners of the film industry. But, now IndieWire has presented the full screenplay for people to dive into. As people continue to grapple with Jordan Peele's latest work, having the script there could go a long way for certain viewers. Make no mistake, NOPE absolutely courts that kind of reflection and discussion. Open theorizing has been a part of the Peele movie experience for a while now. However, it feels right to say that no single project has been left as open to interpretation as this year's stunner. Go ahead and read it for yourself right here.

What Makes NOPE Different?

Comicbook.com spoke to NOPE director Jordan Peele about the key to making these engaging pieces. There's something about the filmmaker's style that really speaks to audiences.

"Nightmares have this uncanny valley. They have this surreal, liminal space that I just love," Peele previously told Comicbook.com. "I love when something's creepy in a way you almost don't even know why, but it just is. And so, you know, when I have a really juice nightmare, it's in that tone. And that's what it is. That's what I'm doing. I'm taking some of the way some of these things intersect in my psyche in a very dark way, trying to turn them into a story."

Peacock had an official description for NOPE, which you can read here: "Jordan Peele reimagines the summer movie with Nope, an expansive epic of uncanny science fiction. Following their father's shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair's efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk, and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West ... and from show business itself."

