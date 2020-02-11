Jumanji: The Next Level Home Video Details Revealed

Against all odds, the Jumanji franchise has been revived to become one of the biggest forces at the box office, with last year’s Jumanji: The Next Level landing on Digital HD on March 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 17th. Fans were first introduced to the world of a board game coming to life in the original 1981 picture book, which was adapted into a 1995 film starring Robin Williams. In 2017, the concept was reimagined for a new generation, with the star power of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black making Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle one of the biggest hits of the year.

Per press release, “Jumanji: The Next Level catches up with Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner), and Bethany (Madison Iseman) three years after their first adventure in Jumanji’s mystical video game world. When Spencer goes missing inside the game ahead of the group’s planned reunion from college, his friends, along with his grandfather (Danny DeVito) and his grandfather’s friend (Danny Glover), once again inhabit the avatars of Dr. Bravestone (Johnson), “Mouse” Finbar (Hart), Professor Sheldon Oberon (Black), and Ruby Roundhouse (Gillan) to rescue him. As they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. With more action and surprises, the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape.”

The home video releases will also come packed with special features.

Blu-ray and Digital HD Special Features:

Gag Reel

“Rhys Darby Wants To Jingle”: How do you top Jack Black and Nick Jonas’s unforgettable theme song for the first one? Everyone’s favorite Non Player Character, Rhys Darby is ready to take it to the next, next level.

“Body Swapping: Snapping Into Character”: In the latest Jumanji adventure, the avatar roles are turned on their heads with new characters and hilarious performances.

“Back Together: Reuniting the Cast”: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are back and better than ever as they share their excitement to reunite.

“Level Up: Making Jumanji: The Next Level“: From breathtaking scenery, wild adventure, new characters, and more- go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they take Jumanji to the Next Level.

“Scene Breakdown: Ostrich Chase”: Jump in your dune buggy and go inside the epic ostrich chase scene as the filmmakers and visual effects team breakdown the creation of this memorable scene.

“Scene Breakdown: Mandrill Bridges”: Moving rope bridges, giant mandrills and incredible stunt work make the mandrills attack one of the most adrenaline pack parts of this film. In this scene breakdown, see how they pulled it off.

“Awkwafina Cat Burglar”: To prepare for her roles as pickpocket, Ming Fleetwood, superstar Awkwafina got a little too method behind the scenes.

“NPC Confessions: Jurgen The Brutal”: Being the bad guy isn’t all glory. Jurgen The Brutal gets real in this candid confessional.

“Grow Up:” Danny DeVito and Danny Glover help Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get in touch with their inner grumpy old men.

“Telenovela”: Kevin Hart gets lost in translation in this melodramatic promo.

“VFX Pre-Vis: Zeppelin Battle”: Compare the detail of the visual effects pre-visualization reel and the final picture breakdown of the thrilling Zeppelin battle.

“VFX Pre-Vis: Ostrich Chase”: Track the progression from pre-visualization to finished scene in a side by side comparison of the ostrich chase.

AR GAME: The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD include a collectible map that is fully interactive, employing Augmented Reality to bring Jumanji to life through a smartphone, allowing users to create their own 8-bit Avatar, navigate a series of mini-games and much more!

You can grab your copy of Jumanji: The Next Level on Digital HD on March 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 17th.

