Jumanji: The Next Level’s The Rock Teases Hilarious Bloopers with Kevin Hart

Jumanji: The Next Level was released in theaters back in December and is currently available to own on digital. The movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 17th and promises some exciting extra features, including hilarious bloopers. Considering the follow up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is stacked with comedic actors, fans are itching to see some behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Kevin Hart have a long history of making each other laugh, so it’s no surprise to see the two cracking up in a recent blooper clip shared by Johnson. The actor took to Twitter yesterday to tease the movie’s DVD release and share a little sneak peek at the bonus features.

“Always laughing so hard we start to cry on #JUMANJI! Hey @KevinHart4Real, did we ever figure out where the hell Carl is? #Jumanji: The Next Level is on Digital now and 4K UHD 3/17,” Johnson wrote. Many people commented on the post, clearly excited about the upcoming release. “I cried out laughing while watching this movie. A great movie for the family,” @Ida57715311 wrote. “Way too funny, you guys got that chemistry,” @Heyithappenz added. “You guys were hilarious in this sequel,” @ThENaMe73679102 replied. You can watch the funny blooper clip in the tweet below:

Last week, Johnson took to Instagram to thank fans for making Jumanji: The Next Level such a success. You can watch the video here. In addition to Johnson and Hart, Jumanji: The Next Level stars a returning Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. Franchise newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

You can grab your copy of Jumanji: The Next Level on Digital HD on March 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 17th. Johnson can be seen next in Jungle Cruise, which is hitting theaters on July 24th.