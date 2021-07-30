First Jungle Cruise Clip Released

✖

Jungle Cruise has released a clip of the new film. Fandango’s Twitter account lets fans see what some of the fuss is about with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s latest film. She actually features heavily in the clip. She’s trying to catch up to the boat and has to biplane there. The Rock is more than a little bit amused by his co-star completing such a wild stunt. In a later post, Fandango added some behind-the-scenes footage as well of how the scene came along. Disney is banking big on the buddy comedy dynamic between Blunt and Johnson. All of the promotional material so far has shown off them butting heads. Disneyland will actually be playing host to a massive premiere event. So the park will be rolling out the red carpet for Jungle Cruise. Check out the wild clip down below:

Producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke about why Disney opted to have this film premiere in theaters instead of going the Disney+ Premier Access route like some of their other projects.

"It’s one of our biggest babies. When the pandemic came on, we didn’t want to put audiences potentially in danger to see the film," Garcia told Variety. "Not only are you dealing with the challenge of some theater being open and others being closed — and, of course, there were conversations about opening in just certain regions — but ultimately, we believe we have the kind of film that will be a celebration of returning to theaters."

He continued, "It’s a true big adventure family film. It’s not the type of film that is made as often anymore, so we really wanted to make sure that we could get it to as many people are possible, as safely as possible. We were all very much in unison with Disney when they wanted to push it and get some space away from the pandemic."

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat.”

“Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

