The Rock Has a Huge, Hungry Anaconda in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is digging deep into the jungle of his next big adventure, which is giving him the chance to meet some new reptilian friends.

On Thursday, The Rock shared a photo of himself and co-star Jack Whitehall from the set of Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The two actors were joined by an enormous snake hanging from Johnson’s shoulders.

While Johnson looks incredibly confident and comfortable with the animal, Whitehall is clearly much more hesitant. Johnson makes sure to mention in the post that his co-star had a pretty healthy fear of snakes heading into the shoot.

“On set of our Disney’s Jungle Cruise and I made friends with a big ‘ol hungry Anaconda,” Johnson wrote. “While my brave co-star and good buddy [Jack Whitehall] did his best to smile thru his fear of snakes. Good times with the animals of the Amazon. Next, me and Jack will swim with the piranhas.. Completely against his will. The adventure of a lifetime.”

Jungle Cruise is filming in Hawaii throughout the summer, and it tells the story of a boat captain named Frank (Johnson) who takes two siblings (Whitehall and Emily Blunt) on a mission through the jungle to find a tree with magical healing powers. The expedition will fight off various dangerous animals, as well as a rival German mission.

In addition to the main trio, the cast of Jungle Cruise also includes Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Andy Nyman, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutierrez, Veronica Falcon, and Peter Zimmerman.

Disney is hoping for Jungle Cruise to become the next big franchise based on one of its classic rides. Pirates of the Caribbean made the transition from attraction to blockbuster in 2003, and quickly became one of the studio’s most successful live-action franchises.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise, directed by Juame Collet-Serra on a script from Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, John Requa, is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.