Jurassic World 3 Title Revealed as Filming Begins

Filming gets underway today on Jurassic World 3. Director Colin Trevorrow shared to Twitter a new photo from the set as filming began. The photo reveals the title of the film is Jurassic World: Dominion. The film is the follow-up to Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film sees Bryce Dallas-Howard and Chris Pratt both return to star in the film. They’re joined by the returning stars of the original Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. There’s reason to believe that the core three aren’t the only Jurassic Park stars coming back in Jurassic World: Dominion. Pratt has said he expects “everyone” to return.

“Man, I can’t tell you anything, but I can tell you it’s going to blow your mind,” Pratt said. “It’s going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense and they’re bringing everybody back… Yes, I had to keep it secret a long time. I’m a professional secret keeper in these movies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pratt has even gone as far as to compare Jurassic World: Dominion to Avengers: Endgame. “This feels like [the end]. It’s got everybody,” Pratt said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don’t care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow recently broke down why they finally made the decision to bring back the original Jurassic Park stars, and why it didn’t happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow said. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.