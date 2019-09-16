Movies

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock Changes the Franchise Forever and Fans Are Impressed

The new Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock has finally premiered on the FX Network, […]

The new Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock has finally premiered on the FX Network, offering fans their first look at the future of the franchise following the release of dinosaurs in the latest movie. And while there’s a long wait until the premiere of Jurassic World 3, we finally know how the release of dinosaurs has affected the world at large — and it is not good. But the short film itself? It seems to be a hit, getting people excited for the new movie.

But before we get to the reactions from the fans, let’s break down the short film itself. Here’s what happens in Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock. SPOILER WARNING!

Newscasters remark that there have been dinosaur sightings, as well as the report that there’s the first dinosaur born on US soil. As Ian Malcom said, life finds a way. Some of the new dinosaurs include the Triceratops-looking Nasutoceratops, with a parent and a child invading the campsite looking for food. A carnivore called the Allosaurus also invades, looking to prey on the young dinosaur for an easy meal.

But another larger Nasutoceratops comes to their aid, fending off the carnivore. And while the observing family thinks all is well, the sound of their own crying child lures the dinosaur to attack them. The Allosaurus attacks the RV, knocking them over and making the family black out. But as the carnivore attempts to eat their youngest child, the parents manage to rescue the boy and escape. The Allosaurus is driven away by the couple’s daughter shooting a crossbow at their eyes.

While the short film ends surveying the chaos of the attack, the credits are interspersed with scenes of how dinosaurs are affecting the country at large, from traffic jams to home invasions to ruined weddings.

It’s obvious that director Colin Trevorrow has big plans for how the world will be affected after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and he’s remarked that this is the movie he’s always wanted to make.

But what do the fans think? Read on to see what people are saying about Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock.

Zach loved the credits!

OMG doesn’t suffice

Jaw Dropping

Outdone

Nailed It

Selfie Time

An intense appetizer!

A whole new world.

