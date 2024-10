Jurassic World Star Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Being a LEGO Figure

The third movie in the new Jurassic World trilogy is set to be released in 2021 and will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady. Back in September, the exciting news broke that Jurassic World 3 will feature Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). It was revealed last year that She’s Gotta Have It‘s DeWanda Wise was also cast in a lead role, and Sorry For Your Loss‘ Mamoudou Athie would also be joining the cast. While fans have a bit of a wait for the next movie, Howard took a moment this week to celebrate National LEGO Day by sharing a photo of herself with her very own Jurassic World LEGO set.

“Becoming a @lego character is probably one of the coolest and biggest honors of my lifetime, especially because it’s super adorable when my kids sneak me to school in their pocket ☺️ Happy #NationalLegoDay from the #JurassicWorld Family,” Howard wrote.





“Woohoo!,” @natalieportman wrote.

“So cool!!,” @zacposen added.

“Omg!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉,” @marieforleo replied.

The new dinosaur adventure film will see the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed Jurassic World before J.A. Bayona took over for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The upcoming movie was set up heavily by the events of Fallen Kingdom as well as the recently released short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent.

“Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” Trevorrow explained in an interview with Collider. “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.”

Trevorrow went on to explain that everything has been building up to Jurassic World 3, and that he’s finally getting to make the movie he’s planned on since he first got the gig with the first film.

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films,” Trevorrow explained. “We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021.