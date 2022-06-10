✖

Jurassic World Dominion pulled in $18 million in preview night box office, setting up high expectations for the opening weekend box office in spite of poor reviews. The movie, which opens in 4,600 theaters this weekend, is expected to rake in as much as $125 million at the domestic box office. That would mark a downward trajectory (Jurassic World took in $208 million in its opening frame, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom snagged $150 million), but $125 million is still a huge number for almost any franchise, so it's hardly panic mode for Universal. Global numbers are harder to get a handle on than domestic, since the movie will not screen in Russia, and Chinese box office numbers have been depressed since the pandemic began, especially for international movies.

Dominion will star Jurassic World staples Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while also bringing back former franchise figures Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited to see these performers come back, but they themselves are seemingly just excited by their returns.

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World: Dominion is in theaters now.

h/t Variety