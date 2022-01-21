Jurassic World: Dominion: Dinosaurs Chase Mikaela Shiffrin In Olympics TV Spot

Though it’s not an actual trailer for the movie, NBC Universal has debuted the first Jurassic World: Dominion TV spot which will air during the Winter Olympics, and one that is naturally themed to the event. In the spot, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is minding her business on the slopes only to come face to face with two of the most iconic dinosaurs from the entire franchise while skiing. The Winter Olympics will premiere on February 3, with Jurassic World: Dominion set to debut this June, maybe another mash-up between the two will air next month.

As franchise fans recall, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left the series in a unique place as dinosaurs were roaming the wilderness in the Americas, out in the oceans, and seemingly everywhere else globally as various shady groups purchased their own dinosaurs and DNA. A prequel short that premiered last summer set the stage for all this showing the iconic T-Rex from the series walking through modern day with a United States Fish and Wildlife Service helicopter chasing it through a drive-in movie theater. All that is to say that the Olympics spot could very well be canon if they really wanted it to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” returning director Colin Trevorrow previously told Collider about the movie.. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the original trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.