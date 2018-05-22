‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Got a Fashion Collection at Hot Topic

Pretty much every blockbuster film gets a fashion collection at Hot Topic, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is no exception. Today, Hot Topic unveiled a series of tops, dresses and jackets with a Jurassic World / Jurassic Park theme, and you can shop all of the looks right here. What’s more, the collection launched with a 30% off sale that runs until the end of the day today, May 22nd.

This is definitely a fashion collection that takes some risks. The “Clever Girl”, “Save the Dinos”, and Raptor t-shirts are simple enough, but things get more interesting from there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you ask us, the standout of the collection is the salmon Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) crop, which comes with a “Dinosaur Eats Man…Woman Inherits The Earth” patch and a silhouetted dinosaur scene on the back. There’s also a purple, teal, and grey “Dino DNA” dress that features an allover print of dinosaur skeletons, DNA, and Mr. DNA himself.

Hot Topic even went so far as to release a vest that mimics the one Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) wears in the film. Another bold addition is the olive green Jurassic Park staff jacket that comes complete with distressed dinosaur “claw” marks on the back.

Again, you can shop the entire Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom / Jurassic Park fashion collection right here with a 30% off discount while it lasts. Several of the styles are available in plus sizes, but can only be ordered online.

In other Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom news, Funko revently unveiled a new wave of Pop figures from the film, which includes their take on the big bad Indoraptor villain. You can pre-order the Indoraptor here with shipping slated for July, but there’s more where that came from.

The other new addition to Funko‘s standard Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom lineup is the adorable Stygimoloch, which is available to pre-order here. Previous additions to the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Funko Pop lineup are available to order here. As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a figure of Owen holding Blue and a giant 10-inch Tyrannosaurus Rex at Target. The exclusives should be available in stores in the June / July time frame.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.