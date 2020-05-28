Universal Studios Hosting Jurassic World Twitter Watch Party on May 29th

✖

With amusement parks and movie theaters around the world closed, Universal Studios hopes to bring fans together on social media by hosting a viewing party on Twitter to celebrate Jurassic World on May 29th. In addition to this being an opportunity to bring fans together to celebrate the 2015 film that helped revive the Jurassic Park franchise, the amusement park also released a series of recipes for themed cocktails that adult fans who are 21 and over are encouraged to make in their homes. The event kicks off Friday, May 29th at 5 p.m. PT by using the #JurassicWorldWatchParty hashtag.

Per press release, "Universal Studios Hollywood pays homage to its mega attraction, 'Jurassic World—The Ride' with a special watch party of the global blockbuster movie Jurassic World in celebration of National Dinosaur Day on Twitter on Friday, May 29th at 5 p.m. PT. Fans are invited to screen their personal copy of the film while engaging with fellow fans through Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter account at https://twitter.com/unistudios. To help toast the celebration and, for the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood is sharing some favorite cocktail recipes from the popular Isla Nu-Bar, located adjacent to the ride. Fans can view the exclusive recipes for Tiki Tai, Bird of Paradise, and a non-alcoholic Mai Tai on Universal Studios Hollywood’s website here."

The Jurassic Park series launched back in 1993 with its debut film and became a global sensation, dominating not only the box office around the world but also earning critical praise. The 1998 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park was also a financial success, yet its critical reaction wasn't nearly as strong. In 2001, Jurassic Park III landed in theaters and was mostly a financial and critical disappointment, resulting in the series stagnating for more than a decade.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

When Jurassic World landed in theaters in 2015, serving not only as a sequel to the original series but also as a reboot by shifting its focus to new characters, it earned relatively positive reviews, but it was its financial success that took most of the industry by surprise. The film went on to earn a staggering $1.67 billion worldwide, becoming one of the most successful films in history and solidifying the staying power of the series.

Universal Studios honored the reboot last year by overhauling its Jurassic Park ride and converting it into an updated Jurassic World experience.

The next film in the series, Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

