Kevin Hart: Newly-Released 911 Call Details Moments After Actor’s Car Accident

Kevin Hart’s well-being has been a topic of conversation in recent days, after the actor and comedian was seriously injured in a car accident over the weekend. Hart has since undergone back surgery and is said to be in good condition, but new details from the accident have begun to come to light. TMZ recently obtained a recording of a 911 call from Hart’s home on the night of the accident, after security drove him home from the crash scene.

In the call, an unknown female caller states that Hart has been in an accident and needs medical treatment, and was “not coherent at all” at the time of the call. The woman went on to say that Hart “[couldn’t] move”. The call, which was placed at 2:13 AM, also claims that the accident happened 20 minutes prior, although the accident was believed to have occurred at 12:45 AM.

Hart initially suffered the wreck early on Sunday morning, after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch off of the Mulholland Highway. Hart was not behind the wheel, but he and the vehicle’s driver, Jared Black, both suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was pinned in the backseat of the car, but did not have major injuries.

Hart reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday evening, and is expected to undergo significant physical therapy following the accident.

The accident comes a day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the car to his Instagram Story. Hart purchased the vintage muscle car as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July, something he commemorated by posting a photo of himself with it on Instagram.

Hart most recently appeared in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and in an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.