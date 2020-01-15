Kevin Smith Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Mark Hamill in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, but he’s also had a vast career ranging from a multitude of voice acting work to some epic cameos. One of his best onscreen appearances is as Cockknocker in Kevin Smith‘s 2001 comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The actor played Bluntman and Chronic’s foe in the movie Jay and Silent Bob were so desperate to stop from getting made. In a recent Instagram post, Smith shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the film set in order to pay tribute to his late father, and the image includes Hamill in his hilarious costume and a story about the iconic actor meeting Smith’s parents.

“From the set of @jayandsilentbob Strike Back in 2001, here’s @hamillhimself in his CockKnocker costume talking to my sister @virginia_in_vienna while she holds my niece @sabines_corner. The guy behind them is my Dad, who spent some of his hard-earned money from his job with the @uspostalservice to buy me #lukeskywalker action figures. Mark said to my parents that day ‘You must be so proud of your son! Look at this set! We’re a long way from New Jersey!’ My Mom said ‘He hasn’t changed much: when he was little, he played with your action figure. Now that he’s grown up, he just plays with you.’ 19 years after this picture was snapped, I’m on tour with the sequel, #jayandsilentbobreboot. Wish Dad was still around to see it… #KevinSmith #markhamill #2001 #jayandsilentbobstrikeback,” Smith wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Jason Biggs, who played himself in the movie.

“Love this Kev,” Biggs wrote.

Currently, Smith is on tour with the Reboot Roadshow with Jason Mewes. The men are touring the country and screening their latest comedy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21st.