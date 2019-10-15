Kevin Smith Celebrates Harley Quinn Smith’s Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats, took to Instagram today to celebrate the birthday of one of the stars of his newest movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Not only is Harley Quinn Smith playing a member of the movie's new girl gang, but she also happens to be Smith's only child. Kevin shared tons of photos of his daughter, who turns 20 today, which range from the day she was born to this week. The post is extremely sweet, and is making us excited to see what the Smith family does together next.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @harleyquinnsmith! I've made lots of stuff in my career, but the best project I've ever been involved with kicked into high gear 20 years ago today, when Harley checked out of the Hotel Schwalbach and started running the human race - meaning she was born, not that she's our imperial overlord (though she's technically *my* imperial overlord, so she runs me)," Smith wrote.

He added, "Anyone who reads my @instagram feed has long surmised that I'm a Harley fan. It was trippy to meet the purpose of my entire life so late in the game, but mere months before my 29th birthday, I was handed a distaff clone. Naturally, I love my kid - that's job one as a parent (tied with job 2, which is keeping the kid alive); but beyond familial affection, I genuinely like who Harley is. Jen insists it's because we're so much alike - but while I am happy about our similarities, I dig the kid for all the ways she's not like me and the identity she's created for herself. I'm not musically inclined at all but my daughter is in @thetenthband, writing songs and singing her guts out in a way I wish I had a talent for, in childhood or even now. Without pressuring her, she leaned into the arts (like I did), but then chose different disciplines that I never had a talent for. As a Dad I'm proud - but as a fellow (f)artist? Well, there are only two paths in this life: creation and destruction - so I'm really glad she's on our side."

He concluded, "Last night at 11:50, I snapped the last photo I'm ever gonna get to take of my teenage daughter. And like a teenager, she said 'Don't post that!' But now that she's turned 20, I have to instill one more lesson: a Dad's love for his Daughter is so real, sometimes he's just gotta post a picture she hates. Whenever my Dad took me to the movies as a kid, I used to dream "When I grow up, I'll take *my* kid to the movies too." And now you're in two flicks coming out before the end of the year (@onceinhollywood and @jayandsilentbob Reboot). Thanks for choosing the family business! You are everything to me, Kiddo - and now you're 20. Have a great year and the best life!"

Incredibly cute! This isn't the first time the Smiths have gotten personal about their relationship on social media. Harley Quinn recently shared a touching post in her dad's honor for Father's Day.

The younger Smith is following in her dads footsteps and making a name for herself in Hollywood. You can see her next in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.