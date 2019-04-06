Kevin Smith Shares Emotional Video in Honor of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’s End of Production

Kevin Smith recently wrapped production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but the creator has continued to post behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the film’s set. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process, giving frequent updates with a Road to Reboot video series. Smith just posted “Chapter 12”, the final installment in the series, and it was extremely emotional. Smith and Jason Mewes both spoke about their long journey together while embracing and tearing up.

“I don’t wanna leave. We’re gonna do a new movie today. It’s called F***ing Never Leaving That Reboot, B****,” Mewes joked.

“The Olivier of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Smith said of Mewes.

“26 years ago, I was like ‘Hey, man, come down to the store,” Smith explained of his history with Mewes and Clerks. “I wrote a character based around you.” Smith shared that Mewes was originally hesitant, but eventually agreed to play Jay, creating history.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith added. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.” Smith continued to get emotional as the video cuts to some old throwback photos of the friends. “He’s a singular individual with an incredibly unique perspective,” Smith shared.

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added, also tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy, and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Smith also posted the video to Twitter, which was met with lots of love from fans.

“Wept like a baby I love you dudes and thanks for sharing your lives with us,” @PerfectUgly replied.

“As a long time fan, seriously… thank you for doing this. Thank you for making this movie,” @Donnybgewd added.

“One hell of a touching vid, y’all. Really pulled at my il’ heartstrings! We need to bottle that kind of friendship up and sell it on eBay! Can’t wait for the new movie!,” @RussellBolding wrote.

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

