Kevin Smith Is Selling Script Copies of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’s First Draft

✖

Kevin Smith often shares throwbacks from his various films dating back to 1994's Clerks. The director loves to share old stories and post photos from his past productions, and occasionally he sells some neat throwback items. Currently, Smith is offering up a limited release of the first draft script for Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which was apparently very different from the final product.

"If we shot the very first draft of JAY & SILENT BOB STRIKE BACK, this image wouldn’t exist -

because in that script, Jay & Bob never go to Hollywood & never leave Jersey! Wanna read that weird-ass script? Get a copy signed by me & @JayMewes right here: https://jayandsilentbob.com/products/copy-of-strike-back-script-signed," Smith wrote on Twitter. "Limited release of the first draft of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, signed by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes," the website reads. You can check out Smith's post below:

If we shot the very first draft of

JAY & SILENT BOB STRIKE BACK,

this image wouldn’t exist -

because in that script, Jay & Bob never go to Hollywood & never leave Jersey!

Wanna read that weird-ass script?

Get a copy signed by me & @JayMewes right here: https://t.co/IGeSAAh7mc pic.twitter.com/DdwKpC9jwF — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 7, 2021

This year marks 20 years since Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back hit theatres, so Smith has been sharing a lot of throwbacks from his time making the movie. The 2001 comedy featured plenty of cameos, and Smith recently shared some photos featuring Carrie Fisher, George Carlin, and more. Back in February, Smith celebrated 20 years since they filmed Ben Affleck's cameo, which saw him reprising his role as Chasing Amy's Holden McNeil and explaining the Internet to Jay and Silent Bob.

Smith and Affleck have a long history together and after being on the outs for ten years, they reunited when Affleck made a new cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Back in September, Smith told ComicBook.com that Affleck wants more than a cameo in the upcoming Twilight of the Mallrats.

"[Ben Affleck] cameo-ed in Reboot, far more than a cameo, but we were texting, and I was just like ... He had mentioned Mallrats because he mentioned his oldest daughter makes fun of him for Mallrats because of how he's dressed in the movie... She's like, 'Where'd you get those clothes?' He's like, 'I don't know.' So I was like, 'Well, you'll be able to tell her that you're in the next Mallrats if you want to come out and cameo.' And he was like, 'She likes it too much. Better be more than one scene cameo, dude. Put me in a lot.' I said, 'All right, done and done.'"

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is currently streaming on HBO Max.