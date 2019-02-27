Kevin Smith Has Already Shot Nearly 10% of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith may have just begun filming of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on Monday, but things are moving right along with the film. How much so? Well, according to Smith they’ve shot ten percent of the flick on just the first day of production.

In a post to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Smith shared that they were able to get through 9 pages of the script during Monday’s filming, a number that represents around ten percent of what we’re guessing is a roughly 90-page script. But it wasn’t just the efficiency of things that Smith shared, however. He also marveled a bit at how two of the film’s stars — Jason Mewes (Jay) and Jason Lee (Brodie Bruce) were slinging pop culture dialogue in two separate centuries now.

On Day 1 of #JayAndSilentBobReboot, we shot 9 pages, which represents nearly 10% of the entire flick. @JayMewes and #JasonLee had tons of tongue-twisting dialogue about pop culture – something the boys have done in 2 different centuries now, starting back in 1995 on Mallrats. pic.twitter.com/GYLkxD4tky — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2019

As Smith notes in his post, Lee made his debut in Smith’s View Askewniverse universe in 1995’s Mallrats as Brodie. In that film, Brodie is an unemployed, comic book-obsessed guy living with his parents who is dumped by his girlfriend, Rene (played by Shannen Doherty) at the start of the film. By the end of the film, Brodie and Rene are back together with the film mentioning that he goes on to host The Tonight Show. In Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it’s revealed that Brodie owns his own comic book store, Brodie’s Secret Stash.

It’s that store that the photo Smith shared with his tweet features and while we know that the store features in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, it’s unclear quite how that will work in the film. In Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it functioned as a location where many of Smith’s fan-favorite characters returned for minor cameos, including Lee making an appearance as his other View Askewniverse character, Banky from Chasing Amy. Fans can only hope that the store will see similar cameos in Reboot.

Previously, the only other cast member listed on the site was Brian O’Halloran, who was expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks. However, he has since been removed from the page. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean the actor opted out, but rather a choice to keep the cast under wraps. However, the site does now list Donnell Rawlings as playing a character called Captain. Rawlings hasn’t been in a Smith film before but is best known for his work on Chappelle’s Show.

As for the efficiency of the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot shooting, getting through ten percent of the film on Day One more than puts it into position to be on track for the tight, 21-day shooting schedule the film has, but that quick turnaround creates a very “full circle” moment for Smith, something he explained in a recent interview as it’s the same shooting schedule he had for the film that started it all: Clerks.

“It’s kind of nice to go full circle. But at least, when we started, you know, last time those 21 days, like that was a person who’d never made a movie in his entire life working with people who never made movies their entire lives. Now you’re working with like Jedis so, you know, that 21 days is way different,” said in a recent interview.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected sometime this fall.