Kevin Smith Reacts to Mulan Teaser, Wants to See Mushu

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan dropped today, and it’s taking the Internet by storm. While some people are excited to see the story come to life again, others are bummed about the movie’s changes. It’s been reported that both Mushu and Li Shang won’t be in the film, and it’s not expected to be musical like the cartoon. Once the trailer dropped today, Mushu became a trending topic, with some people upset that he wasn’t featured (currently, there are rumors he will be replaced by a phoenix). One of the many people who tweeted about Mushu is Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats.

Dear @DisneyStudios: Your #Mulan movie looks truly dazzling! But you can have my money once you show me the Mushu! Mulan & Mushu are like Pinocchio & Jiminy Cricket, so do Mushu! Also: (SPOILERS!) Please keep the part when Mulan throws her shoe at Shan Yu. Signed, A Demanding Fan https://t.co/qhvfdaEq5f — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 7, 2019

“Dear @DisneyStudios: Your #Mulan movie looks truly dazzling! But you can have my money once you show me the Mushu! Mulan & Mushu are like Pinocchio & Jiminy Cricket, so do Mushu! Also: (SPOILERS!) Please keep the part when Mulan throws her shoe at Shan Yu. Signed, A Demanding Fan,” Smith wrote.

Many fans commented on the post to share their own opinions about the missing dragon:

“Best. Request. Ever. I knew there was a reason I liked you so much!,” @girlnamedjenn replied.

“Mulan is probably my favorite of Disney’s animated movies, but I can’t fault them at all for trying to hew closer to the actual legend and culture and excise some of the sillier elements. I’ll miss Mushu, and the songs, but I think we might get something astonishing in exchange,” @Bricobrosse argued.

“I second that. Dumbo reboot didn’t have Timothy Q. Mouse. See what happened?,” @DocWestbrooks pointed out.

“I like what I’ve seen so far,” @Artildawn added. “As long as it’s good, what’s the harm in being different?”

As for Disney, this will be another in a long line of successful live-action adaptations. While some haven’t been as profitable as expected, including films like Pete’s Dragon, Alice Through The Looking Glass, and Dumbo, most of them have earned huge numbers at the box office. That includes Cinderella ($543 million), Maleficent ($758 million), The Jungle Book ($966 million), Alice in Wonderland ($1,025 billion), and Beauty and the Beast, which sits at the top of the list with $1,263 billion.

Disney’s newest live-action adaptation, Aladdin, is still in theaters, and is the latest success for the studio, as it will surpass $900 million worldwide soon. The next film on the roster is Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, which is expected to dominate the box office. Following Mulan will be The Little Mermaid, which just cast its Ariel.

Mulan is currently set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.