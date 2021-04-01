Kevin Smith Reflects on Filming Clerks 28 Years Later

✖

It's safe to say Kevin Smith is a nostalgic filmmaker, so it's no surprise the director likes to look back and reflect on his movie history. Recently, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of the day he began production on Chasing Amy. Now, Smith has taken to Instagram to reflect on his first feature film, Clerks, which went into production 28 years ago today. He even included some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the movie shoot that would launch his career.

"28 YEARS AGO TODAY, we started shooting my first film, CLERKS! A buncha know-nothing kids got together at @quickstopgroceries after hours and made some art that would change our lives forever and redefine who we thought we were. Not a day has gone by since then in which I haven’t uttered the words 'clerks'. It was my one and only magic trick, akin to pulling a quarter out of someone’s ear. 'Say! That was pretty clever,' folks would say. 'What else can you do?' I’ve spent decades since then showing off my other tricks to varied results, but Clerks remains my one bit of prestidigitation that can still charm a crowd without much of a sell. At the heart of the magic: a convenience store in central #newjersey. And with a little luck, we’ll all be headed back there very soon, to try to make some more magic..." You can check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith)

At the beginning of the year, Smith revealed that he finished writing the first draft of Clerks III. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of Clerks III, and a tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. The director also finished his script for Twilight of the Mallrats, which he hopes to film sometime this year.

Last month, CLERK, a new documentary about the making of Clerks premiered at SXSW. Smith called the movie a "wonderfully warm documentary" and a "funny and emotional time-traveling trip." Smith wrote on Instagram, "It's a humbling thing, seeing the story of your life play out before your eyes. Thank you for following my stuff for 27 years now: because without you, there is really no story to tell."

Clerks is currently streaming on HBO Max along with some of Smith's other popular films like Chasing Amy and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.